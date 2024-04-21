Erik ten Hag: 'Crazy' to question his Manchester United future due to struggles

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag doesn't sound like a guy whose club nearly threw away a 3-0 lead and an FA Cup Final berth to a second-tier side, nor one who will be an underdog in the final.

Ten Hag isn't necessarily worried about his team's mentality or character following the 3-3 semifinal with Coventry City at Wembley Stadium, a game that saw a stoppage-time penalty for the Sky Blues in regulation and a VAR-overturned goal deep in the second period of extra time before United won 4-2 in penalties.

There is currently discussion all over regarding how a Manchester United team could fall apart so famously at Wembley Stadium, and if Ten Hag can survive this stretch with his job.

He doesn't sound like he's considered it once, and Ten Hag was baffled when asked if Sunday's poor performance could affect his job status.

"That would be crazy," said Ten Hag, via The Manchester Evening News. "You need the tools to manage this, with all the injuries we don’t have so many tools, we don’t even have a back four in their best positions."

"On that part I have to give the team a compliment, the players managed that, they were in a position that is not in their best. They gave 100%, which they should, but it’s not always easy to play the best football when you’re not in your best position."

Ten Hag acknowledged that this season will not be a success even with an FA Cup final, however. Here's more from the Man United boss.

Erik ten Hag quotes after FA Cup semifinal versus Coventry City

Let's start with the game, as Ten Hag was asked how he felt about the performance. He enjoyed the way they built their 3-0 lead, but not what followed the advantage.

"It's mixed feelings," Ten Hag said, via the BBC. "The way we did it isn't okay. We should have managed it better but it's a huge performance. If you analyze the game we controlled 75 minutes but then allowed them to return into the game.

"I don't think heads dropped but we had many setbacks and maybe it's human but it's not acceptable. We have to show resilience. By the end we did show resilience and determination to win the shootout. When you are so in control you should win easy."

Ten Hag was then asked if the club need to beat City in the final to call this season a success.

"I want to win it," Ten Hag said. "I'm sure we have a good chance to win this final, although we play the best team in the world.

"We do have a chance though. We showed that this season. This season has had many ups but also many downs. Winning the FA Cup doesn't make it successful. We want to win more. We have been in three finals in two years, which is good, but we had a lot of setbacks this season.

"We've had a lot of injuries and hopefully those players can be back for the final. If we go with a squad who believe then we have a chance to win a trophy."

Compare Ten Hag's thoughts to those of his captain, Bruno Fernandes.

Bruno Fernandes disappointed in Manchester United

"We put ourselves in a difficult position and should have killed it earlier but we didn't," Fernandes said. "We have to do so much better."

Fernandes was then asked if the Red Devils need the FA Cup for this season to be a success and he did not settle for an easy out comment.

"We'll never be successful if we win [only] the FA Cup," Fernandes said. "The standard of this club is much higher than what we have been doing. We have to do better in the league, the League Cup, and in Europe."

