Bruce Arians on receiving 'C' grade from Bucs physical: 'The best news I had in 10 years'

Bruce Arians seems to be feeling pretty good lately. He’s got a new job coaching the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, being hailed as one of the stronger hires of this year’s coaching carousel, and he literally seems to be feeling good, at least according to his physical.

The new Bucs coach revealed that last bit of info during an interview Tuesday on 98.7 FM Arizona’s Sports Station. However, as with many grades, the whole thing is relative to past results:

“They gave me this unbelievable physical,” he said Tuesday. “They said I got a C. That’s like the best news I had in 10 years: I got a C on the physical. Yeah, I mean, Cs were always great for me … you know what I mean? “When you’ve been an F health-wise for 10 years, a C is great.”

That Arians is back up to at least average health is good news considering medical concerns were among the reasons he retired from coaching in 2017 after a five-year stint with the Arizona Cardinals. The coach revealed during his final season in Arizona that he had even battled kidney cancer during the 2016 season.

The 66-year-old Arians is now set to lead a Buccaneers organization that has struggled mightily in the last few years. He’s already made a pair of intriguing hires in former Cardinals offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and former Jets head coach Todd Bowles as defensive coordinator, but what determines whether or not he hits the ground running likely rests on a relationship with turbulent quarterback Jameis Winston.

