Browns visit with offensive lineman Bayron Matos as 2024 NFL draft nears

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry is leaving no stone unturned when it comes to studying this offensive line class. The Browns need depth and potential starters for the future on the line, and this is the draft to need that area. The latest prospect to visit the Browns on a pre-draft visit is Bayron Matos, who has never actually played a snap of football in an actual game.

At 6-foot-7 and 313 pounds, Matos has the size and athleticism to potentially play the position. Matos would be eligible to be a 17th practice squad player as a part of the NFL’s International Player Program. Matos is a raw player, but he showed how good of an athlete he is on his pro day, running 4.90 40 to go with a 9’5″ broad and a 4.77 shuttle time.

He will likely go undrafted this year but would make a perfect developmental tackle to stash on the practice squad.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire