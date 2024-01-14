Browns QB Joe Flacco unravels in NFL playoffs as Texans return two interceptions for TDs

The blinding excitement behind the comeback story that was Joe Flacco's, the Cleveland Browns quarterback, papered over one fatal flaw.

Turnovers. More specifically, interceptions. And Flacco threw two of the worst kind in the third quarter of Saturday's AFC wild-card game against the Houston Texans.

With Cleveland trailing 24-14 more than halfway through the third quarter, Flacco dropped back on first-and-10 from the Houston 34-yard line. Texans defensive lineman Derek Barnett pressured Flacco from the veteran's throwing side. The quarterback appeared to try to throw the ball away. But it landed in the belly of Houston cornerback Steven Nelson. The ninth-year cornerback sprinted down the sideline with Texans defenders transforming into blockers to clear his path. Eighty-two yards after he caught it, Nelson put the Texans up by 16.

Flacco made his next mistake less 2:08 of game time later. He tried to hit tight end Harrison Bryant over the middle. He didn't see weakside linebacker Christian Harris. The second-year player from Alabama intercepted the pass and walked 36 yards into the end zone.

Joe Flacco #15 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass against the Houston Texans during the second quarter in the AFC Wild Card Playoffs at NRG Stadium on January 13, 2024 in Houston, Texas.

The rout was officially on, and the Texans led 38-14 with 4:06 left in the third. Flacco became the first player to throw two pick-sixes in a playoff game since Todd Collins did it for Washington in the 2007 postseason against the Seattle Seahawks.

Flacco threw an interception in all six games he started for Cleveland. The former Baltimore Ravens standout accounted for eight interceptions, and he had a pair of multi-pick performances. His interception rate of 3.9% would have led the league had he had enough attempts to qualify.

Meanwhile, the home crowd chanted "MVP!" for Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud and Offensive Rookie of the Year favorite as the third quarter closed. Stroud is trying to become the first rookie to win his first career playoff start since Andrew Luck did so for the Indianapolis Colts following the 2012 season.

Flacco entered the game 5-0 in the wild-card round. The Browns signed him to an incentives-based contract after starter Deshaun Watson suffered a season-ending shoulder in jury on Nov. 12. Flacco made his first start on Dec. 3 against the Los Angeles Rams, a loss, but the Browns won five in a row to clinch the No. 5 seed in the AFC.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Joe Flacco's interceptions torpedo Browns' NFL playoff comeback bid