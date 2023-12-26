Browns place Dorian Thompson-Robinson on IR

The Browns have placed yet another player on injured reserve.

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson has been placed on the list with a hip injury, the team announced on Tuesday. P.J. Walker has been signed to the 53-man roster to serve as Joe Flacco's backup.

Thompson-Robinson came in to play late in Sunday's victory over the Texans but suffered the injury and had to exit the contest.

Thompson-Robinson appeared in eight games with three starts as a rookie. He completed 53.6 percent of his throws for 440 yards with a touchdown and four interceptions.

Walker has appeared in six games with two starts for Cleveland this year. He’s completed 48.6 percent of his throws for 674 yards with one touchdown and five picks.

Cleveland also formally announced that the team has signed punter Matt Haack to the practice squad. Both kicker Dustin Hopkins and punter Corey Bojorquez are dealing with injuries as the team plays the Jets this week. The Browns previously added kicker Riley Patterson to the practice squad.