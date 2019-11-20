Browns' Larry Ogunjobi has one-game suspension upheld; fine rescinded

Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi had the appeal hearing for his suspension and fine tied to last Thursday’s melee with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday.

On Wednesday, appeals officer James Thrash handed down his decision.

Thrash upheld Ogunjobi’s one-game suspension, meaning Ogunjobi will miss this Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins. Thrashdid rescind the additional $10,527 fine that Ogunjobi had been given.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Ogunjobi shoved Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph from behind during the fracas.

The NFL has also heard the appeals for Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey (three-game suspension and fine) and Browns pass-rusher Myles Garrett (indefinite suspension), and decisions on their cases are expected to come later this week.

Appeals officer James Thrash upheld the one-game suspension for Browns' DL Larry Ogunjobi, above. (AP/David Richard)

More from Yahoo Sports: