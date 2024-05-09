Browns: Joel Bitonio named PFF’s most valuable left guard since 2021

It has been long since the Cleveland Browns have worried about the left guard position. Since Joel Bitonio came to town, he has locked that position down and could eventually find himself in Canton if his great play continues for a few more seasons.

PFF has released their most valuable offensive line since 2021, and it was no surprise to see Bitonio as the best left guard during that period. Bitonio is a six-time Pro Bowler and a two-time first-team All-Pro player.

He has battled some injuries the last couple of years, but his play hasn’t suffered much as he guts it out week in and week out. The Browns will begin looking for his replacement at some point, and whoever ends up being there should get the chance to learn behind him before he rides off into the sunset. Browns fans have watched one of the best left tackles and left guards over the past decade; hopefully, everyone appreciates that.

