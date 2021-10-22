Browns’ Jarvis Landry makes terrific, bobbling catch

Jarvis Landry returned to the Cleveland Browns’ lineup on Thursday for their game with the Denver Broncos.

Landry, a five-time Pro Bowler, had appeared in two games this season and caught six passes for 80 yards while adding two rushes for 13 yards and a touchdown.

He went on IR with a knee injury on Sept. 21 and was designated for return on Oct. 15.

It did not take long for Landry to have an impact.

Check out the wonderful catch he made in the first quarter, bobbling the ball but remaining focus and pulling it in to his body.

A little later in the quarter, the Broncos’ Courtland Sutton made a pretty fair catch of his own, good for 31 yards.