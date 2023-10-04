Browns GM Andrew Berry defends trading Josh Dobbs away

Just before the start of the season, the Browns traded backup quarterback Josh Dobbs away for next to nothing, giving him to the Cardinals for a swap of Day 3 draft picks. That decision has been called into question after Dobbs has played well in a tough situation for the Cardinals, while the Browns' offense melted down without Deshaun Watson in Sunday's loss to the Ravens.

But Browns General Manager Andrew Berry is not second-guessing the decision to trade Dobbs. Berry said he talked the trade over with head coach Kevin Stefanski and ultimately felt that going with rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson was the best thing for the team.

"In terms of trading Josh, obviously we had a high opinion of Josh," Berry said. "He had been here for two seasons. I've often talked up here about the general manager's role having a foot in the present and a foot in the future. That consideration, in that transaction, has elements of that. Thought it was the best decision. We're really excited to work with Dorian and see him progress and develop. But thought it was the right move for the organization, both short and long term."

But if the Browns had a high opinion of Dobbs, why trade him for so little? There was nothing stopping them from keeping Dobbs as the backup while also having Thompson-Robinson on the roster as a developmental quarterback.

Berry was also asked why the Browns didn't start PJ Walker, who backed up Thompson-Robinson on Sunday, and who played reasonably well when starting five games for the Panthers last season.

"We feel good with Dorian, we feel good with PJ — he was one of the first roster transactions we pursued when we were building the practice squad," Berry said. "Ultimately, that's going to reside in our coaching staff, in terms of how they're prepping guys and how they're doing during the week."

The Browns' offense has been a disappointment with Watson, as he hasn't played up to the enormous expectations placed on him when the Browns traded for him and gave him the biggest guaranteed contract in NFL history. But it was an even bigger disappointment without Watson on Sunday. Dobbs would have given the Browns a better chance.