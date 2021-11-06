Browns make a flurry of roster moves in preparation for Week 9 vs. Bengals

The Cleveland Browns made a handful of roster moves on Saturday in preparation for their matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium in Week 9.

Cleveland placed All-Pro left tackle Jack Conklin on injured reserve with an elbow injury. He dislocated his elbow in Week 8 against the Steelers. He is expected to return this season, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Conklin has played in six games this season, and has a 78.6 grade from Pro Football Focus, the digital scouting service.

The team activated a pair of players from injured reserve: fullback Andy Janovich and center Nick Harris. Janovich was on IR for three weeks after appearing on the injury report with a hamstring injury. Harris, the backup center, went on IR with a hamstring injury.

Cleveland elevated defensive tackle Sheldon Day and tight end Miller Forristall to the active roster from the practice squad. They will revert back to the practice squad when Week 10 begins.

