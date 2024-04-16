Brookwood tennis takes region title in all-Warriors matchups

Apr. 16—THOMASVILLE — Glen Arven County Club was packed as the Brookwood tennis team faced each other for the region title.

Brookwood tennis had an impressive season headed into the all-Warriors region title match. They went undefeated in region play. The doubles team of Mad Huffman and Will Kadel, and Pearson Taylor and John Roesel received All-Region honors. Singles player Mason Brunson also received All-Region honors, while Clark Carter was named Region Player of the Year.

This led the Warriors No. 1 and No. 2 singles and No. 1 and No. 2 doubles teams to enter the region tournament in Valdosta as the top two seeds. They cruised through the tournament and returned to Thomasville for the championship matchup, which had become an all-Brookwood affair.

"It was the best tennis of the year," said Brookwood tennis coach Tom Harrison. "Of course, they were great sportsmen during the match and it was really close. I think they enjoyed that a lot."

Ultimately, it was Carter who took the singles title and Taylor and Roesel who were crowned region doubles champions.

This Brookwood team may enjoy some extended success after this season as well. At time of writing the Warriors are competing in the state tournament, where they expect to perform well. With just one senior on the roster, this Brookwood team is to be fear for many seasons to come.