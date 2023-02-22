Bronny James, who has Ohio State basketball in top three, listed as 2024 top-10 draft pick

Bronny James is being viewed as a top-10 pick in the 2024 NBA draft before he even chooses a college to attend.

James, who has Ohio State in his top-three finalists along with USC and Oregon, is listed as ESPN analyst Jonathan Givony's No. 10 overall pick in his 2024 NBA mock draft to the Orlando Magic.

James, the son of NBA superstar LeBron James, visited Ohio State for the football team's 2022 season opener against Notre Dame, watching a basketball practice and participating in a photo shoot before watching the game from a luxury box with his family.

Whom has Ohio State has already landed?

Ohio State has already landed four-star guard John Mobley Jr. in the 2024 class after signing four players in 2023: Taison Chatman, Scotty Middleton, Devin Royal and Austin Parks.

A senior at Chatsworth (California) Sierra Canyon, the 6-foot-3, 190-pound James is ranked as the No. 7 prospect in his state, the No. 9 combo guard in the nation and the No. 33 player overall.

Per Givony's mock draft, the Big Ten will have two players selected in 2024: Michigan guard Kobe Bufkin and Michigan State forward Xavier Booker.

