Bronny James gives his top-5 favorite NBA players right now, but there's a catch

Bronny James, son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, isn’t afraid to give his opinion on his top-5 favorite NBA players right now. Bronny, who has NBA aspirations, revealed his personal top-5 during a livestream. There was a significant catch to the question, however: James had to pick players other than his dad.

Who did the 15-year-old James choose as his top-5 favorite players in the NBA? Take a listen:

Bronny named his top-5 players in the NBA, not including dad ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/MlPvaOi9j4 — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) June 25, 2020

James immediately mentions James Harden before focusing on the game he’s playing. After a short pause, James names Harden and Giannis Antetokounmpo. He then adds Damian Lillard, Anthony Davis and Kevin Durant to finish out his list.

One assumes James would have added his dad to that list if LeBron James was eligible.

It’s tough to argue with any of James’ selections, though the absence of both Kawhi Leonard and Stephen Curry are pretty big. James cleared up one of those snubs, saying he meant to mention Leonard.

Bronny commented that he meant to add in the Klaw, too pic.twitter.com/iPmqXkIjPJ — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) June 25, 2020

At the same time, the question asked for James’ “favorite” players. It didn’t ask him to name the best players in the NBA. Will that stop people from debating whether James got it right? Probably not.

More from Yahoo Sports: