Broncos WR Courtland Sutton skipping offseason workouts in contract dispute

The Denver Broncos kicked off their (voluntary) offseason workout program on Monday and there was a notable absence.

Sutton did not report to the team’s facility “as he seeks a new contract,” according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Because these workouts are voluntary, Sutton will not face any fines.

It’s a big statement for the receiver to make, though, because the team had great attendance under new head coach Sean Payton in 2023. The most notable player to skip workouts last spring was kicker Brandon McManus, and he was cut.

Denver probably won’t cut Sutton, but there have been rumblings about the possibility of a trade. Sutton has also written cryptic messages on social media, prompting speculation that he’s unhappy with his status with the club.

The Broncos already traded Jerry Jeudy to the Cleveland Browns earlier this year, so they’ll be thin at WR if they also send Sutton packing.

Sutton is set to have a base salary of $13 million this year, but only $2 million is guaranteed. His salary will increase to $13.5 million next year with no guaranteed money. The receiver is presumably seeking more security as he enters his age-29 season.

Sutton hauled in 59 receptions for 772 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2023.

Denver’s top wide receivers are Sutton, Mavin Mims, Tim Patrick, Josh Reynolds, Lil’Jordan Humphrey, Jalen Virgil and Brandon Johnson.

