Broncos waive Elliott Fry with injury designation

The Broncos are down to one kicker on their 90-man roster.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that the team has waived Elliott Fry with an injury designation. Fry suffered an injury to a muscle in his lower body that is not considered serious, but the Broncos needed a roster spot to sign long snapper Jack Landherr.

Landherr joins Mitchell Fraboni as the two long snappers on the Denver roster.

Fry's departure means that Brett Maher is now the only kicker for the Broncos. Maher and Fry each missed field goals in the first Broncos preseason game and Maher also had one of his attempts blocked.