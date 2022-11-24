Broncos vs. Panthers broadcast map: Will the game be on TV?

Jon Heath
·1 min read

The Denver Broncos (3-7) will go on the road to face the Carolina Panthers (3-8) in Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 27.

Kickoff for the AFC vs. NFC showdown is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. MT and the contest will be regionally broadcast on Fox. In-market fans can stream the game on fuboTV (try it free).

Chris Myers (play-by-play) and Robert Smith (analyst) will call the game for Fox with Jen Hale reporting from the sideline.

On the radio, the game will be locally broadcast on KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM.

Fans in the yellow areas on the map below will get the game on their local Fox channels, according to 506sports.com.

(506sports.com)

Denver leads the all-time series against Carolina 6-1, including a 24-10 win in Super Bowl 50 following the 2015 season. The Broncos are considered 2.5-point favorites this week despite playing on the road.

