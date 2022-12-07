Broncos vs. Chiefs: Game preview for NFL Week 14

The Denver Broncos (3-9) at set to host the Kansas City Chiefs (9-3) in Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season on Sunday, Dec. 14. Here is our quick preview for the AFC West showdown.

Chiefs’ keys to victory: Every KC game plan starts and ends with QB Patrick Mahomes, who is 9-0 against the Broncos in his career with 14 touchdowns and four interceptions in those contests. Mahomes won’t have to do it all through the air, though, thanks to the emergence of rookie RB Isiah Pacheco and the arrival of ex-Denver RB Melvin Gordon, who will be eager to make a statement against his former team. On defense, KC will aim to keep Broncos QB Russell Wilson in the pocket and have their defensive linemen put an emphasis on positioning themselves to bat down Wilson’s passes.

Broncos’ keys to victory: Denver’s staff seems to have finally figured out that Wilson is at his best outside the pocket. A late-season switch to a new play caller in Klint Kubiak hasn’t given the offense much of a spark, though, as Wilson continues to struggle to see the middle of the field from the pocket. Kubiak should get Wilson moving with bootlegs and rollouts to give him a better field of view against the Chiefs. On defense, the Broncos’ top priority will be to limit the damage of Mahomes and KC’s high-powered passing attack.

Matchup to watch: Chiefs TE Travis Kelce vs. Broncos SS Kareem Jackson. Kelce has been a mismatch for Denver’s defense for years as inside linebackers have struggled to stick with him in coverage. Jackson won’t line up on the tight end on every play, but he will likely have a key role in the Broncos’ game plan for Kelce, particularly in the red zone.

Who wins? The Chiefs’ dominance over Denver predates the Mahomes era – KC has won 13 straight against their division rival. All signs point to the streak continuing. Chiefs 25, Broncos 16.

