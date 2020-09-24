Broncos make several roster moves

The Denver Broncos announced several roster moves Thursday.

New quarterback Blake Bortles officially signed a one-year contract and was added to the 53-man roster. Defensive back P.J. Locke was promoted from the practice squad to the active roster as well. To fill Locke’s former spot on the practice squad, the Broncos signed defensive lineman Deyon Sizer.

After adding Bortles and Locke, Denver still has two open spots on the 53-man roster. One of those spots is expected to go to defensive lineman DeShawn Williams, who is currently on the practice squad.

After adding Williams, the Broncos will still have one open spot.

Denver also confirmed Thursday that linebacker Mark Barron, defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones, wide receiver Courtland Sutton and defensive lineman DeMarcus Walker were all placed on injured reserve this week.

Sutton is done for the year. Baron, Jones and Walker will be eligible to return from IR after three weeks. The Broncos opted not to place quarterback Drew Lock on injured reserve in case he’s able to return in fewer than three weeks.