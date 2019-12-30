Broncos security guard carted off with broken ankle after chasing trespassing fan

Jason Owens

With less than a minute remaining in the season, one NFL security guard met an unfortunate conclusion that saw him carted off the field.

As the final seconds ticked down in the Denver Broncos’ 16-15 win over Oakland Raiders, a fan at Empower Field ran onto the playing surface.

Video captured from the stands shows the culprit being tackled by security near midfield.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Security guard carted off

Multiple reports point to the fan being led away in handcuffs, while one points to the fan being a teenager. One of the security guards who attempted to tackle the fan suffered an injury and had to be carted off the field.

The security guard eventually rode off the field on the cart after a several-minute delay.

Guard suffered broken ankle

Reporters on the scene provided an update on the security guard’s status after the game. His name is Chris, and he suffered a broken ankle in three spots, according to reports.

There are no reports on the status of the culprit, whom officials would be unlikely to identify if he was indeed a juvenile.

More from Yahoo Sports: 

A security guard suffered a serious ankle injury after a fan ran onto the field in Denver. (Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)
A security guard suffered a serious ankle injury after a fan ran onto the field in Denver. (Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

What to Read Next