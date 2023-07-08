Broncos roster series: No. 62, DL Tyler Lancaster

Broncos Wire’s 90-man offseason roster series continues today with a look at fifth-year defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster, No. 62.

Before the Broncos: Lancaster (6-3, 313 pounds) played college football at Northwestern before joining the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He played in 12 games as a rookie, earning five starts. The following year, Lancaster started 10 games. In four years with the Packers, Lancaster appeared in 59 games (21 starts) and totaled 110 tackles, three quarterback hits, 1.5 sacks and one forced fumble.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

After this rookie contract with Green Bay expired, Lancaster signed with the Las Vegas Raiders last year. He was placed on injured reserve with an undisclosed injury during training camp and later released with an injury settlement. Lancaster did not play in any games in 2022.

Broncos tenure: Denver signed Lancaster to a one-year contract in May. He will make his Bronco debut during preseason this summer.

Chance to make the 53-man roster: 50-50. Lancaster’s potential outlook with the Broncos ranges from not making the team to winning a starting job. The Broncos lost Dre’Mont Jones and DeShawn Williams during free agency so there are snaps to be won on the defensive line, but it remains to be seen if Lancaster has returned to full health. If he is healthy, Lancaster will have a real shot to win a spot on the active roster.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire