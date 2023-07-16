Broncos roster series: No. 39, K Elliott Fry

Broncos Wire’s 90-man offseason roster series continues today with a look at first-year kicker Elliott Fry, No. 39.

Before the Broncos: Fry (6-0, 170 pounds) played college football at South Carolina and went undrafted in the 2017 NFL draft. He got his first pro football opportunity with the Orlando Apollos of the AAF in 2019 and he was a perfect 14-of-14 on field goal attempts before that league went under.

Fry went on to have brief stints with 10 NFL teams from 2019-2023. He has spent time with the Chicago Bears, Baltimore Ravens, Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Atlanta Falcons, Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers, Cincinnati Bengals, Jacksonville Jaguars and Arizona Cardinals.

Fry has appeared in three regular-season games — one each with the Falcons, Bengals and Chiefs. In those three games he went 5-of-6 on field goal attempts with a long of 44 yards and 5-of-7 on extra point attempts.

Broncos tenure: Denver signed Fry after they released Brandon McManus earlier this year. Fry will make his Bronco debut during preseason this summer.

Chance to make the 53-man roster: 50-50. Right now, Fry is the only kicker on Denver’s 90-man offseason roster, but that doesn’t guarantee he will be the team’s kicker in Week 1. The Broncos will continue monitoring the kicker market as other teams make roster cuts this summer.

