Broncos Rookies, Bo Nix take the field

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix is learning what it takes to be the face of the franchise.

“The more pressure and responsibility you have, the more you have to go out there and consistently earn it,” Nix said as the Broncos rookies continued their minicamp Saturday at team headquarters. “I’m super excited to be here. The city’s incredible. I get to wear a Broncos jersey and go out there and do what so many greats have done before me.”

Broncos select former Oregon QB Bo Nix with the 12th pick in the NFL draft

Nix mentioned Hall of Fame quarterback John Elway has reached out to him, saying that is one of the moments where “this is really happening.”

The overall number 12 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft knows his role, to return the Denver Broncos back to the playoffs.

“It’s just preparation and studying,” Nix explained after wearing the number 10 for the first time in orange and blue. “Obviously coaches are going to teach the same stuff over and over and over. I’m just learning it all and then go out there and do it on the field.”

And his head coach understands this is a marathon, not a race to get Nix up to speed when the entire Broncos roster will take the field in September.

“We said it to them at the start, ‘All of us are behind.’ We’re behind the team, relative to where they’re at, both from a conditioning standpoint but also mentally,” Sean Payton told reporters. “We’re not going to get there in a day or two days, but the objective is to get there soon in time for training camp.”

The Broncos will conclude rookie minicamp Sunday. Organized team activities will continue in May before the mandatory minicamp June 11-13.

