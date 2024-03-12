Broncos restructure Zach Allen, Ben Powers contracts to create cap space

Releasing quarterback Russell Wilson will leave the Broncos with a lot of dead money under their salary cap, but the team is finding other ways to create some spending room for the 2024 season.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team has restructured the contracts of defensive lineman Zach Allen and left guard Ben Powers. The two moves create more than $20 million in cap space in Denver.

Allen joined the Broncos last season and started all 17 games for the team. He had 60 tackles, five sacks, and a forced fumble in those appearances.

Powers is also coming off of starting every game in his first season in Denver. He's signed through 2026 while Allen is under contract through the 2025 season.