Broncos will release DE Randy Gregory

A veteran pass rusher is about to be available to anyone who wants him.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Broncos will be releasing defensive end Randy Gregory.

It's a mutual thing, we're told. No hard feelings. Gregory wants to move on, and the Broncos are willing to let him do so.

Yes, the news could be a precursor to a trade. But a trade for Gregory would mean absorbing his fully-guaranteed contract of $14 million. Unless, of course, the Broncos will be paying the vast majority of it.

If/when they release him, they will anyway. Although the guarantee is subject to offset, no one will be offering him big money if the Broncos are on the hook for the difference between the veteran minimum and the full balance of the $14 million, minus four game checks (i.e., $10.88 million).

Gregory joined the Broncos as a free agent in 2022, spurning an offer to stay in Dallas. Once he's cut, he'll be able to sign with the Broncos or any other team in the league.