Broncos position preview for 2023: Special teams

As we continue our Denver Broncos position previews ahead of the 2023 NFL season, we’re taking a look at special teams today and the five main positions for those units — kicker, punter, long snapper, punt returner and kick returner.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton made sweeping changes to special teams this offseason. First, Payton brought in a new special teams coordinator in Ben Kotwica and a new assistant head coach with a special teams background in Mike Westhoff.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Payton then changed the team’s personnel, making a change a punter, a change at long snapper, a change at kick returner, a change at punt returner and a change at kicker. The special teams units underwent a complete overhaul this offseason.

Be sure to also check out our 2023 position previews for running back, tight end/fullback, wide receiver, offensive line, defensive line, outside linebacker, inside linebacker, cornerback and safety.

Broncos’ (Projected) Special Teams Depth Chart

Kicker: TBD

(AP Photo/Nick Cammett)

After parting ways with Brandon McManus, the Broncos signed Elliott Fry. Payton has said that the team will continue monitoring the kicker market, though, so there’s no guarantee that Fry will be the team’s Week 1 kicker. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Denver claim a kicker off waivers in August.

Advertisement

(Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports)

The Broncos signed Dixon to a two-year deal during free agency and then cut Corliss Waitman. This will mark Dixon’s second stint in Denver.

Long snapper: Mitchell Fraboni

After allowing Jacob Bobenmoyer walk in free agency, the Broncos are turning to Fraboni, who snapped in four games last year while Bobenmoyer was injured. At the moment, Fraboni is the only long snapper on the roster.

Kick returner: Tremon Smith

(Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports)

Smith returned 40 kickoffs for 954 yards over the last two seasons with the Texans. He signed a two-year deal with the Broncos this offseason and now appears poised to handle kickoff return duties in 2023.

Advertisement

Punt returner: Marvin Mims

Mims averaged 16 yards per punt return at Oklahoma last fall. After being picked by the Broncos in the second round of April’s NFL draft, Mims is the early favorite to return punts this season.

Key special teams players

(AP Photo/Michael Woods)

LB Drew Sanders

OLB Christopher Allen

OLB Aaron Patrick

OLB Jonathon Cooper

DB JL Skinner

WR Brandon Johnson

RB Tony Jones

These players might not have large roles on offense or defense this fall, but they could all feature on special teams for the Broncos. Denver will release its first official depth chart before preseason begins in August.

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire