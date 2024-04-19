Broncos open to trading up (or down) in the NFL draft

The 2024 NFL draft is less than a week away and the Denver Broncos are set to select 12th overall in the first round — barring a trade.

During a pre-draft press conference on Thursday, Broncos general manager George Paton confirmed that teams have called Denver about trading down and about moving up.

“We’ve had teams call to move up, and we’ve had teams call to move back,” Paton said. “We have flexibility.”

There’s been much speculation that the Broncos could trade up for a quarterback, but such a move could be costly. Just how much it would cost depends on how high Denver moved up and how many other teams attempt to make the same move.

“The hypothetical relative to what the compensation is a lot of times is driven by who else is interested,” Broncos coach Sean Payton said. “George, he has talked to all these teams in front of us. Obviously [the compensation] depends on how much further you go up. Also, if there’s someone else doing the same thing. … [Trading up] certainly is a possibility and then it’s how much you can palate.”

Denver is not going to tip its hand before draft day arrives, but neither Payton nor Paton ruled out the possibility of making a big trade for a QB.

“I would just say if it’s a player that you think can change the landscape of your organization moving forward, like quarterback, then you do whatever it takes to get him,” Paton said. “If there’s consensus in the building, a love in the building, you’re aggressive and you try to get him. It doesn’t mean you’re going to get him, but you try.”

Alternatively, if the Broncos are not able to move up and the club does not like the options available at No. 12, Denver could trade down.

“[W]e’re open to everything,” Paton said. “We’re wide open.”

Next week’s draft will be televised on ESPN, ABC and ESPN Deportes. The Broncos hold eight draft picks this year (view them here).

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire