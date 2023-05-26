Broncos offseason roster: No. 94, Aaron Patrick

Broncos Wire’s 90-man offseason roster series continues today with a look at third-year outside linebacker Aaron Patrick, No. 94.

Before the Broncos: Patrick (6-4, 245 pounds) played college football at Eastern Kentucky, totaling 25 sacks in five years (48 games) from 2015-2019. He joined the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted practice squad player in 2020 and he began the 2021 season on Jacksonville’s practice squad before being signed by the Broncos.

Broncos tenure: Denver signed Patrick off the Jags’ practice squad early in the 2021 season and he appeared in 12 games that year, quickly emerging as a key special teams player. In addition to playing 52 snaps on defense and totaling eight tackles, Patrick played 208 snaps on special teams in 2021.

Patrick went into the 2022 season as one of the team’s key special teams players, totaling 102 snaps on special teams through the first five games of the season. He then tore his ACL in October after awkwardly landing on a carpet on the sideline of SoFi Stadium. Patrick is suing several parties — including the Chargers — after the injury ended his season.

Chances to make the 53-man roster: It remains to be seen how quickly Patrick will be cleared to return from his ACL injury. He might be a candidate to begin the season on the physically unable to perform list. If Patrick is able to make a full recovery, he should be a strong candidate to make the 53-man roster once again as a top special teams player.

