Broncos host ‘best kept secret’ behemoth on a pre-draft visit

The Denver Broncos brought in a “behemoth” prospect for a pre-draft visit on Wednesday, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

University of British Columbia offensive tackle Giovanni Manu (6-7, 352 pounds) has been described as “the best kept secret in the NFL draft” by Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz. The Tonga-born Canadian ran a 40-yard dash in 4.96 seconds a this pro day, according to JC Abbott of 3DownNation.

Manu played basketball in high school before later switching to football in college. He played left tackle and left guard for UBC, earning All-Canada recognition in each of the last two seasons.

Manu is projected to go undrafted later this month, but he will likely be a top college free agent target for several NFL teams. He had visits with at least 11 teams leading up to the draft, according to NFL Network.

Yeah Giovanni Manu's highlight package looks sick. 30 visit with Dallas and the Colts. Indy also sent Jim Bob Cooter to his pro day pic.twitter.com/FKsl11HChk — Billy M (@BillyM_91) April 5, 2024

Manu might be selected during the CFL draft (April 30), but if given an opportunity to join an NFL team, it’s hard to imagine him continuing his football career in Canada. The NFL draft will be held in Detroit from April 25-27. We are tracking all of Denver’s pre-draft prospect visits on Broncos Wire.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire