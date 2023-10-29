Broncos have "good offer" for Jerry Jeudy, but they're not ready to take it

The 2-5 Broncos are believed to be willing to move any of their players, if the price is right. For one specific player, an offer has been made but the price isn't right. Yet.

Per a league source, the Broncos have a "good offer" in hand for receiver Jerry Jeudy. But the Broncos don't like the offer that has been made for Jeudy to date.

Whether the offer improves remains to be seen. Much of it depends on what happens this weekend.

Jeudy was a first-round pick of the Broncos in 2020. He is signed through 2024; he's due to make $12.987 million next year as his fifth-year option.