Broncos buzz: Free agent LB Ben Niemann visits team

The Denver Broncos brought in linebacker Ben Niemann for a free agent visit on Thursday, according to the NFL’s transaction wire.

Niemann (6-2, 235 pounds) signed with the Kansas City Chiefs out of Iowa following the 2018 NFL draft. He spent the first four years of his career in KC, winning Super Bowl LIV following the 2019 season.

In four seasons, Niemann totaled 110 tackles, five fumble recoveries, two sacks and one forced fumble in 62 games (12 starts). He also played 1,062 snaps on special teams over four years in Kansas City.

After his rookie contract with the Chiefs expired, Niemann signed a one-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals in 2022. He recorded 70 tackles in 17 games (nine starts) with the Cards last fall.

This spring, Niemann signed with the Tennessee Titans. He failed to make their 53-man roster earlier this week and is now a free agent.

At the time of this writing, Niemann has not signed. Denver is likely looking for more depth at inside linebacker. The team currently only has four inside linebackers on the active roster and no ILBs on the 17-player practice squad. Niemann might be a player they keep in mind for down the road.

Broncos buzz: Denver had scouts at Utah-Florida, UConn-NC State and ASU-SUU college football games on Thursday night. The Broncos currently hold six picks in the 2024 NFL draft.

