Broncos announce 14 practice squad signings
After setting a 53-man roster, the Denver Broncos have announced 14 practice squad signings for the 2023 season. The team announced the following signings on Wednesday evening:
Position
Player
QB
Ben DiNucci
RB
Tyler Badie
RB
Dwayne Washington
WR
Lil’Jordan Humphrey
WR
OL
Demontrey Jacobs
OL
Will Sherman
DL
Jordan Jackson
DL
P.J. Mustipher
DL
Tyler Lancaster
DL
Haggai Ndubuisi*
OLB
Marcus Haynes
CB
Art Green
DB
Devon Key
The Broncos have not yet officially announced the signings of wide receivers Phillip Dorsett and David Sills or tight end Lucas Krull. The signings should become official soon, perhaps as early as Thursday.
*As part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway, defensive lineman Haggai Ndubuisi does not count against the 16-player practice squad limit.
Last year, Denver’s initial practice squad included offensive lineman Quinn Bailey, wide receiver Kendall Hinton, defensive lineman Jonathan Harris and cornerbacks JaQuan McMillian and Essang Bassey. Bailey, Harris, McMillian and Bassey are all on the active roster this year.
Four of those players — all but Bassey — started at least one game for the Broncos last year, and Bassey is expected to play in the slot this season. So while Denver’s practice squad players haven’t made the Week 1 active roster, they could get opportunities to see the field later this year.