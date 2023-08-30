Broncos announce 14 practice squad signings

After setting a 53-man roster, the Denver Broncos have announced 14 practice squad signings for the 2023 season. The team announced the following signings on Wednesday evening:

Position

Player

QB

Ben DiNucci

RB

Tyler Badie

RB

Dwayne Washington

WR

Lil’Jordan Humphrey

WR

Michael Bandy

OL

Demontrey Jacobs

OL

Will Sherman

DL

Jordan Jackson

DL

P.J. Mustipher

DL

Tyler Lancaster

DL

Haggai Ndubuisi*

OLB

Marcus Haynes

CB

Art Green

DB

Devon Key

The Broncos have not yet officially announced the signings of wide receivers Phillip Dorsett and David Sills or tight end Lucas Krull. The signings should become official soon, perhaps as early as Thursday.

*As part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway, defensive lineman Haggai Ndubuisi does not count against the 16-player practice squad limit.

Related: 10 notable players not signed to the practice squad

Last year, Denver’s initial practice squad included offensive lineman Quinn Bailey, wide receiver Kendall Hinton, defensive lineman Jonathan Harris and cornerbacks JaQuan McMillian and Essang Bassey. Bailey, Harris, McMillian and Bassey are all on the active roster this year.

Four of those players — all but Bassey — started at least one game for the Broncos last year, and Bassey is expected to play in the slot this season. So while Denver’s practice squad players haven’t made the Week 1 active roster, they could get opportunities to see the field later this year.

