Broncos’ 90-man roster for 2nd preseason game vs. 49ers

Welcome back, Denver Broncos football!

The Broncos will continue their preseason schedule on Saturday night when they go on the road to face the San Francisco 49ers in Week 2.

To have as a handy reference during Denver’s second preseason game, we have listed the team’s 90-man offseason roster below, sorted by jersey number.

Fans should keep in mind that players are allowed to share numbers during the offseason if they play on different sides of the ball. It’s also worth noting that these numbers are subject to change — some players could make changes after the 53-man roster is set later this month. In the meantime, though, here are the numbers players will wear for the first preseason game.

Broncos Offseason Roster

*As part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway, Haggai Ndubuisi does not count against the team’s 90-man offseason roster, making him the 91st player on the roster.

The Broncos will have to reduce the roster from 90 players down to 53 by Tuesday, Aug. 29. Denver will play three preseason games this summer before making final roster cuts.

Follow the Broncos Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Broncos Wire