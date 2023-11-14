Broncos take 9-0 lead on Bills on automatic booth review

A change to the rules this season calls for an automatic booth review of a filed fourth down. It worked in the Broncos' favor in Monday Night Football.

Courtland Sutton somehow kept both feet inbounds in the end zone on a 7-yard pass from Russell Wilson on fourth-and-two. It appeared in real time the Broncos receiver did not get both feet down before completing the catch, and two officials signaled incomplete.

Sutton immediately pleaded his case.

As it turns out, he was right.

Under the new rule, the play was automatically reviewed, and the replay official reversed the ruling on the field.

Wil Lutz, who earlier kicked a 40-yard field goal, missed the extra point. So, the Broncos lead 9-0.

The Bills have two turnovers, two dropped passes, 83 yards, three first downs and have crossed midfield only once in four possessions.