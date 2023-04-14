Brockton High names former Patriots TE Jermaine Wiggins head coach

Former New England Patriots tight end Jermaine Wiggins has been named the head football coach at Brockton High (Mass.).

Wiggins offers experience at the game’s highest level as well as an East Boston background.

Here’s what Wiggins had to say about the hiring, per WCVB.

“For me, it was simple. I grew up in East Boston and a lot of these kids out here — even though it’s a different element — look like me, sound like me and I want to try to give back and help them… Let them know that there’s more to the community that they’re just seeing and there’s an opportunity to accomplish the goals that they have.”

Wiggins #85 of the New England Patriots runs against the Oakland Raiders during the AFC playoff game at Foxboro Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts, in 2002. The Patriots came from behind to win 16-13 in overtime. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

After splitting his college career between Marshall and Georgia, Wiggins went undrafted and got his start with the Patriots. He couldn’t have come at a better time. Wiggins was part of their 2001 championship team – the first of six rings Tom Brady won in New England. For his part, Wiggins caught 14 passes and four touchdowns during the regular season. He also made a clutch catch against the Rams in the Super Bowl, setting up Adam Vinatieri’s famous game-winning field goal.

Wiggins went on to play a total of 107 games in the NFL, the last of them coming in 2006 with the Minnesota Vikings. He’ll be inheriting a good squad. Brockton’s varsity team went 9-2 last season.

Story originally appeared on High School Sports