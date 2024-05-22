Brock Purdy not bothering his buddy Tyrese Haliburton during Pacers playoff run

The Indiana Pacers have made a somewhat surprising run to the NBA’s Eastern Conference Finals thanks in part to point guard Tyrese Haliburton who spearheaded an impressive Game 7 road win over the New York Knicks to punch their ticket to the conference finals.

Haliburton, an alum of Iowa State, is friends with 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy and has been openly supportive of San Francisco’s QB. While Purdy is rooting for Haliburton, he isn’t reaching out to his buddy during Indiana’s playoff run.

“No, I’m leaving him alone dude,” Purdy told reporters after Tuesday’s practice. “He is balling. So letting him do his thing and definitely supporting him and I got his back. So really happy for him. I hope he goes all the way.”

While there have been some up-and-down play from Haliburton in the postseason he’s still averaging 18.8 points, 8.1 assists, 5.0 rebounds while shooting 49.2 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from three in 13 playoff games. He’s also registered a triple-double, two double-doubles and two 30-point games in his first playoff run.

If Purdy is waiting until after the playoffs to reach out to Haliburton, he may be waiting awhile. Should the Pacers go all the way as Purdy is hoping, they could be playing as late as June 23 when Game 7 of the NBA Finals is scheduled.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire