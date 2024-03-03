Brock Bowers 2024 NFL Draft Profile: Everything you need to know about Giants' potential target

With the Giants currently scheduled to pick 6th overall in the 2024 draft, let's take a look at one prospect who may be a target: Georgia Tight End Brock Bowers.

By The Numbers

- Height: 6-foot-3

- Weight: 243 pounds

- 40-Yard Dash: Estimated 4.5 seconds (opted not to work out at the Combine and will run at his pro day instead)

- Vertical: TBD

- Bench: TBD

- Broad Jump: TBD

- 2023 Stats (10 games played): 56 catches, 714 yards, six touchdown catches plus 28 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown.

Prospect Overview

NFL.com: Bowers is the perfect match for a creative play-caller. Georgia uses him in a variety of roles. At times, he's a vertical weapon who generates chunk plays on go routes and corner routes. At other times, he's a menace in the TE screen game. The Bulldogs feed him the ball on tunnel screens, and when he has a runway and some blockers, he can rack up big yardage after the catch.

Bleacher Report: As a blocker, Bowers' frame alone limits his potential, but he's feisty. Bowers works his tail off in the run game. Bigger, stronger ends can still overwhelm him, but he makes them work for it. Bowers is far more useful as an on-the-move blocker out in space or at the second level.

Bowers isn't exactly built like a traditional Y tight end, but that's OK. Everything he offers athletically more than makes up for lack of ideal size. Bowers is a truly special player with the ball in his hands who can instantly transform any passing game.

Why Brock Bowers makes sense for the Giants

Reports from a few days ago indicate that Darren Waller is contemplating retirement and, even if he wasn’t, he should be considered a potential cap casualty following a lackluster first season with New York. The Giants are not deep at the tight end position and likely don’t consider Daniel Bellinger an impact starter, so tight end could be a need they address early.

It’s obvious that the tight end position has been viewed as a priority for Brian Daboll and the Giants. The fact they invested assets in bringing Waller aboard last year is testament to that. Despite the fact it didn’t work out, they may consider that a player like Bowers, who is the consensus top tight end prospect in this year’s draft, could have the kind of impact they expected Waller to have last season.

His production has been consistently solid despite the fact that Georgia won many of their games with him in the lineup in blowout fashion, so he was regularly on the sideline for much of the season half. He has produced against top teams and in matchups with legitimate NFL-level talent so the expectation is that he can come into the league and make an immediate impact with his ultimate upside being one of the best tight ends in the NFL.

The main knock on Bowers is that he lacks ideal size, but when you watch his tape he gives a great effort and makes positive contributions as a blocker, so he’s far from a one-dimensional player.

It could be in the red zone where he would help a team like the Giants most of all. Waller only scored one touchdown last season, whereas Bowers had 31 total touchdowns in three seasons with the Bulldogs. However, it’s after the catch where Bowers really sets himself apart, battling for every yard and regularly turning short passes into big plays.

The Giants have the sixth overall pick and that might be considered too high to draft a tight end, although Kyle Pitts was a similar prospect and he went fourth overall a few years ago. It’s possible Bowers could still be there if the Giants move back a few spots though.

NFL Comparison

NFL.com: George Kittle