Broadview boy with autism gets VIP treatment at Wrigley Field

CHICAGO - For many Cubs fans, the dream of meeting players and sitting in the dugout is a cherished fantasy.

That dream became reality for one young suburban man and his family on Friday.

Nole Baker, an 11-year-old pediatric autism patient, has a deep love for the Chicago Cubs. As part of Autism Acceptance Month, Advocate Children's Hospital in Park Ridge arranged for Nole and his family to receive the VIP treatment.

Accompanied by his parents and little sister, Nole was introduced to players, had baseballs signed, and received various pieces of memorabilia free of charge.

Adding to the excitement, Nole had the privilege of serving as the Cubs' honorary bat kid.

Nole's parents say he's a huge Cubs fan, and today was extra special because it was his first trip to Wrigley Field.

After meeting all the players, and once the game began, the plan was to feature Nole on the video board and Marquee Sports Network.

Nole has been under the care of Advocate Children's Hospital since receiving an autism diagnosis at the age of 5.

Hailing from Broadview, the Baker family's visit to Wrigley Field is sure to be a cherished memory for years to come.