Broadbent joins Hull KR in Cas swap deal

Hull KR have signed utility back Jack Broadbent for the season, prior to a permanent three-year deal next season.

Corey Hall and Louis Senior will join Castleford Tigers for the rest of 2024 in a swap deal.

Broadbent has scored seven tries in 28 appearances for the Tigers, playing across the backs and stand-off.

Hull KR coach Willie Peters told the club's website: "Jack's main strengths are his running game along with his ability to play what he sees.

"Jack's a talented player with his best years still ahead of him. I've watched Jack a lot over the last couple of years and he's certainly a player who can play many positions with real quality which definitely appeals to us."

Broadbent began his career at Leeds Rhinos, where he made 22 appearances, and joined Cas after two loan spells in the Championship at Featherstone and one at Batley.

He is also an England Knights international.

Senior and Hall, who also play in the backs, leave on a season-long loan, and Peters said: "Louis and Corey want to play more first-team minutes to continue their development and I'm sure they'll grab this opportunity for more minutes at Castleford with both hands."