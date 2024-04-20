Bristol City 0-1 Liverpool: Vixens on cusp of relegation

Bristol City have not won a game at home in the Women's Super League this season [Getty Images]

Bristol City are on the cusp of relegation from the Women's Super League after suffering a narrow defeat by Liverpool.

The Vixens are seven points adrift of safety with three matches left.

They have played a game more than second-bottom West Ham, who will send them down if they beat Manchester City on Sunday.

Marie Hobinger scored the game's only goal on 13 minutes when she sent a low drive into the bottom corner.

The goal came after the Austria international picked up a mistimed clearance on the edge of the box.

On her side's WSL fate hanging on tomorrow's game, boss Lauren Smith told BBC Radio Bristol: "I'll keep me eye on it but you can't do a lot about it. It's completely in someone else's hands and that's where we've left it.

"There's nothing we can do, we've just got to react to what comes of that and go into training on Monday ready for Manchester City next week."

Liverpool move a point ahead of Manchester United and up to fourth with victory, although they will drop back down to fifth on Sunday if United avoid defeat against Tottenham.

The visitors had earlier come close to scoring when Bristol City managed to clear the ball off the line, after a Shae Yanez clearance rebounded off Sophie Roman Haug.

Liverpool nearly doubled their advantage when Haug tapped home after Yanez dropped a catch, but the referee deemed the Liverpool striker to have fouled Yanez.

Bristol City soon had a similar chance when Teagan Micah spilled the ball after being pushed by Rachel Furness, but City did not convert the chance anyway before the free-kick was awarded.

City were determined in attack as they tried to find a way back into a realistically must-win game, but they struggled to fashion any chances of real quality.

They were given freedom to run at the Liverpool defence but were unable to break them down, and did not test Micah until she parried away an Amalie Thestrup effort in the second half - when the striker intercepted a loose pass.

Hobinger nearly doubled Liverpool's lead but saw her long-range strike tipped on to the post by City keeper Yanez.

Bristol City's energy fizzled out and Liverpool took control of the game, with Mia Enderby and Missy Bo Kearns both forcing Yanez to make late saves.