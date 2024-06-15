Brighton break Premier League record with Fabian Hurzeler appointment

Premier League outfits Brighton have appointed Fabian Hurzeler as their new head coach.

An official statement from The Seagulls confirmed the arrival of the youngest-ever coach in the English top flight’s history as 31-year-old Hurzeler is set to command orders from the sidelines next season.

The American-born German football coach agreed to a three-year deal with Brighton following the departure of Roberto De Zerbi, who took the club to qualify for the Champions League in his debut season.

The South Coast side’s technical director David Weir commented that Hurzeler’s supporting staff will be confirmed soon. He said: “We will confirm all of Fabian’s immediate backroom staff in due course, although Andrew Crofts and Jack Stern will be part of that coaching group, as first-team coach and goalkeeping coach respectively.”

According to Sky Sports, Brighton contacted St. Pauli last week to negotiate a compensation figure and now they have officially landed their coach, who helped them attain promotion last season.

Hurzeler will be presented to the media during a press conference on July 2.

Trambak Bhattacherjee | Get Football