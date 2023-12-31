A bright spot for Auburn football in the Music City Bowl? How about Hank Brown

NASHVILLE — Auburn football coach Hugh Freeze said Saturday during his TransPerfect Music City Bowl postgame press conference that relying on so many young, inexperienced players played a role in the Tigers' 31-13 loss to Maryland.

One young player Freeze didn't have to make excuses for was former Lipscomb Academy quarterback Hank Brown.

Brown, who hails from Nashville, provided one of the few bright spots for Auburn (6-7) when he entered the game late and engineered two long drives against Maryland (8-5). His first, which included a 53-yard pass to Caleb Burton III, covered 66 yards on three plays and resulted in Auburn's second touchdown midway through the fourth quarter.

Brown's next covered 70 yards on nine plays before stalling deep in Maryland territory.

"Hank has increible poise; I see it everyday when he's running the scout team and he has very little protection and he stands in there and makes throw after throw after throw," Freeze said. "He had great humility. Wants to be taught, Wants to learn. Has a good IQ for the game. Understands timing."

In a limited sampling, Brown outperformed Auburn starting quarterback Payton Thorne. Brown completed 7 of 9 passes for 132 yards and Thorne, a junior, was 13 of 27 for 84 yards with an interception.

Brown also had more passing yards than either of Maryland's quarterbacks − Billy Edwards Jr. (126) and Cameron Edge (82).

Brown's numbers could have even been better. Freeze blamed one of his two incompletions on Auburn's receivers on the final drive.

"The receivers should have kept coming and that's kind of what Hank anticipated," Freeze said. "He anticipates throws really well. That's where you see his IQ."

Brown committed to Liberty in the summer of 2022 when Freeze was the coach. Before Brown signed with Liberty, Freeze got the Auburn job and Brown followed him.

Brown was a three-star prospect and the No. 31 player in Tennessee in the 2023 class, according to 247Sports. He was the No. 52 quarterback in the country.

Brown led Lipscomb Academy to the DII-AA state championship and a 13-0 record in 2022 by throwing for 3,264 yards, 47 touchdowns and only three interceptions as a senior.

"I'll be honest, I was not shocked by how well Hank played when he came into the game," said new Lipscomb Academy coach Jamie Graham, the Mustangs' pass-game coordinator when Brown was on campus. "He came into town about two weeks ago and came to see me. I asked him what's the biggest difference at Auburn and he said, 'It's just the checks.' He said he couldn't control the protection and the line of scrimmage but everything else he said he was prepared for."

Maryland crushes Auburn: Maryland football coasts to Music City Bowl victory over Auburn

Ironically, Graham played in the Music City Bowl when he was at Vanderbilt in 2008.

Graham said Brown showed signs of greatness even before he became a starter at Lipscomb.

"When he was a junior, Hank was the junior varsity quarterback and Hank never let them lose," Graham said. "He would not let them lose a game. He studied just as much as (Lipscomb Academy starter Luther Richardson) did, he prepared just as much as Luther Richardson did."

Freeze said Brown will have the opportunity in the spring to earn more playing time and compete with Thorne to become Auburn's starter.

"It's wide open," Freeze said. "I think Hank has something to him for sure. A guy that had 47 touchdowns and three picks his senior year in high school; there's something to that. The quarterback position will be an interesting one certainly in spring practice."

Reach Mike Organ at 615-259-8021 or on X @MikeOrganWriter.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Hank Brown provides lone bright spot for Auburn football in Music City Bowl