Briefs: Hole-in-one, Karate promotions, Havre coach retires

Apr. 28—Hole-in-one for Cummmings

BIGFORK — Guin Cummings got her first career hole-in-one Thursday, at Eagle Bend Golf Club.

Cummings used a 5-wood to ace the 121-yard No. 6 on the Osprey Nine. Witnesses were Eve Ginnett, Kathy Hadwin and Mary Bryan.

3 Shotokan Karate students promoted

The International Shotokan Karate Federation of Montana promoted three Kalispell students on April 21, following a weekend of instructional clinics and testing.

The promoted students are Joey Giacomo, Ronny Ingbertsen (fourth-degree black belt) and Nicole Anderson (first-degree black belt). The students tested on the 100th anniversary of the first black belt grading in Shotokan Karate history.

The clinics and testing were conducted by Sensei Mark Tarrant, and eighth-degree black belt, chief instructor of the ISKF Mountain States Region and member of the ISKF technical committee; and with Sensei Tina Malkuch, sixth-degree black belt and chief instructor of Kalispell Montana dojo. Both are certified instructors and examiners with the ISKF.

Havre girls coach Kraske retiring

Dustin Kraske, who guided the Havre Blue Ponies to six state girls basketball championships in his 18 seasons as coach, announced his retirement from the program on Thursday.

The father of a 14-month-old girl told montanasports.com that he wanted to focus on his family.

"We kind of threw our heart and soul into everything for 18 seasons," the 1994 Havre High graduate said. "She was born last year kind of toward the end of our 2023 season, and that changes a guy a little bit."

Under Kraske the Blue Ponies won state titles in 2014, 2018-19 and a three-peat from 2021-23. His record in Havre was 306-117.