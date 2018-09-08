Brickyard 400 qualifying washed out; could race end up being run Monday?

Rain has plagued Indianapolis Motor Speedway all weekend. (Getty)

Rain wiped out everything scheduled at Indianapolis on Saturday. It could do the same Sunday.

Cup Series qualifying was one of the activities canceled on Saturday. The field for the Brickyard 400 — whenever it’s run — will be set by points. That means Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. will start 1-2-3.

Saturday’s Xfinity Series race was postponed all the way to Monday at 10 a.m. It could be run with the Brickyard 400 on that day too. The Brickyard has been moved up an hour to 1 p.m. ET Sunday but rain is in the forecast for a good portion of the day. Not only will the rain courtesy of the remnants of Tropical Storm Gordon have to stop, but track officials will have to get the 2.5-mile track dry in time for the race to be run. And Indianapolis Motor Speedway doesn’t have lights.

Yeah, there could be Monday racing for both of NASCAR’s top series. And no matter when they’re run, both races will take place without any practice sessions or qualifying taking place. Lap 1 of each race will be the first time drivers will make an official lap.

Cup starting lineup

1. Kyle Busch

2. Kevin Harvick

3. Martin Truex Jr.

4. Kurt Busch

5. Joey Logano

6. Brad Keselowski

7. Kyle Larson

8. Clint Bowyer

9. Ryan Blaney

10. Denny Hamlin

11. Chase Elliott

12. Aric Almirola

13. Erik Jones

14. Jimmie Johnson

15. Alex Bowman

16. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

17. Ryan Newman

18. Austin Dillon

19. Paul Menard

20. Daniel Suarez

21. Jamie McMurray

22. William Byron

23. Chris Buescher

24. AJ Allmendinger

25. David Ragan

26. Michael McDowell

27. Regan Smith

28. Bubba Wallace

29. Matt Kenseth

30. Ty Dillon

31. Matt DiBenedetto

32. Ross Chastain

33. Corey LaJoie

34. Landon Cassill

35. JJ Yeley

36. David Starr

37. Jeffrey Earnhardt

38. Reed Sorenson

39. Timmy Hill

40. BJ McLeod

