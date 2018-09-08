Brickyard 400 qualifying washed out; could race end up being run Monday?
Rain wiped out everything scheduled at Indianapolis on Saturday. It could do the same Sunday.
Cup Series qualifying was one of the activities canceled on Saturday. The field for the Brickyard 400 — whenever it’s run — will be set by points. That means Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. will start 1-2-3.
Saturday’s Xfinity Series race was postponed all the way to Monday at 10 a.m. It could be run with the Brickyard 400 on that day too. The Brickyard has been moved up an hour to 1 p.m. ET Sunday but rain is in the forecast for a good portion of the day. Not only will the rain courtesy of the remnants of Tropical Storm Gordon have to stop, but track officials will have to get the 2.5-mile track dry in time for the race to be run. And Indianapolis Motor Speedway doesn’t have lights.
Yeah, there could be Monday racing for both of NASCAR’s top series. And no matter when they’re run, both races will take place without any practice sessions or qualifying taking place. Lap 1 of each race will be the first time drivers will make an official lap.
Cup starting lineup
1. Kyle Busch
2. Kevin Harvick
3. Martin Truex Jr.
4. Kurt Busch
5. Joey Logano
6. Brad Keselowski
7. Kyle Larson
8. Clint Bowyer
9. Ryan Blaney
10. Denny Hamlin
11. Chase Elliott
12. Aric Almirola
13. Erik Jones
14. Jimmie Johnson
15. Alex Bowman
16. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
17. Ryan Newman
18. Austin Dillon
19. Paul Menard
20. Daniel Suarez
21. Jamie McMurray
22. William Byron
23. Chris Buescher
24. AJ Allmendinger
25. David Ragan
26. Michael McDowell
27. Regan Smith
28. Bubba Wallace
29. Matt Kenseth
30. Ty Dillon
31. Matt DiBenedetto
32. Ross Chastain
33. Corey LaJoie
34. Landon Cassill
35. JJ Yeley
36. David Starr
37. Jeffrey Earnhardt
38. Reed Sorenson
39. Timmy Hill
40. BJ McLeod
Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.