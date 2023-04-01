Brian Kelly says LSU will be patient in hiring next defensive line coach

After Jamar Cain took an NFL job, LSU is without a defensive line coach.

Gerald Chatman, a defensive analyst, is filling in throughout the spring. It looks like Chatman will stay in that role in the meantime with Brian Kelly saying LSU doesn’t expect to hire Cain’s replacement until spring practice concludes.

Kelly added that Chatman is getting a chance at the job and said LSU is going to evaluate all of its options in and out of house.

“This is a position its important where we examine all options.”

“Coach Chatman as you know is a well-credentialed, experienced defensive line coach,” Kelly added.

Chatman is working with the guys on the interior while John Jancek handles duties with the outside linebackers.

“We wanna get through the spring and go from there.”

That doesn’t come as a surprise. With Chatman and Jancek, LSU’s defensive line is in a good spot and Kelly has no reason to rush. When spring ends, LSU will be able to step back and see what the best move forward is.

