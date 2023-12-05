Brian Kelly not ruling out adding a transfer portal quarterback at LSU this offseason

With star Jayden Daniels set to move on following the 2023 season, LSU has a quarterback situation to figure out in 2024.

It will likely return Garrett Nussmeier, who has some experience and will be a redshirt junior, as well as redshirt freshman Rickie Collins and incoming true freshman Colin Hurley.

While that group has talent, it does lack experience. There’s been some speculation LSU could look at adding a transfer quarterback, and it has reportedly been in contact with at least one in former NC State signal-caller MJ Morris.

When addressing the media on Tuesday, coach Brian Kelly didn’t rule out the possibility.

“This is a world that we live in that has to be handled with transparency,” Kelly said. “If not, you’re going to find yourself without the right personnel. So if we were to ever do anything in the transfer portal relative to a quarterback, we’re talking to everybody in that room. We’re talking to recruits, we’re talking to everybody. It is about transparency, it’s about honesty and it’s about saying if we’re doing that, here’s why we’re doing it. And then making a decision and doing it.

“The most important thing here is what’s in the best interest of LSU’s football program. Not what’s in the best interest of a singular person. So everything we do in the portal is going to be to that end… This is not personal.”

Nussmeier could have certainly transferred last offseason with the opportunity to start, so his decision to stay at LSU is likely playing a factor in that decision. Still, the Tigers would enter 2024 with quite a few questions at the game’s most important position if they don’t seek out an experienced portal option.

