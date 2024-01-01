Brian Kelly ‘excited’ to see Da’Shawn Womack’s expanded role in ReliaQuest Bowl

While bowl games have lost quite a bit of luster in recent years, they still serve a very important purpose.

These games don’t count toward the four-game redshirt limit, meaning young players will have ample opportunity to participate when LSU takes on Wisconsin in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Monday morning.

One of those players is Da'Shawn Womack, a former five-star recruit and true freshman who told the media he will be starting at the JACK position when LSU sets up in dime packages.

Coach Brian Kelly elaborated on the role he would play.

“Again, another true freshman that will get an opportunity to play quite a bit. ‘Development’ is an interesting word, right? You develop at different times throughout the year,” Kelly said. “It’s time to come out of the oven, right? You keep them in there for so long, then it’s time to play.

“We feel like it’s time for him to play. We’re going to put him in a position where we think he can help us. He’s done a really good job this year of maturing. I think a lot of it was his maturation. That was the first time he was put in front of the media, and that was not by accident. We do things here pretty intentional. We think he’s ready. It will be fun to watch him play.”

Womack has appeared in 11 games as a rotational player this season, making 11 tackles and 1.5 sacks.

