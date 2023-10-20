Brian Hoyer will start against the Bears on Sunday: report originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Brian Hoyer will get the starting nod at quarterback for the Las Vegas Raiders against the Bears on Sunday, according to a report from Diana Russini.



Jimmy Garappolo injured his back during last Sunday's game against New England. Hoyer dutifully took over for Garappolo, earning the 21-17 win for the Raiders to move them to 3-3 on the season.

He threw 10 passes (completed six of them) for 102 yards against the Patriots. For that, he earned another shot over rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell.

O'Connell started one week against the Chargers earlier in the season. Then, he completed 24-of-39 passes for 238 yards, one rushing touchdown and one interception. The Raiders took the loss, 24-17.

Hoyer will face off against Tyson Bagent, the undrafted, Division II, rookie signal-caller out of Sheperd. Bagent will start in place of Justin Fields, who injured his thumb last Sunday against the Vikings. He is unable to play due to the severity of his injury.

Although, Matt Eberflus told the media on Friday Fields is trending in the right direction.

"He's improving. Mobility is getting better, swelling going down. Grip strength is better," Eberflus said of Fields. "He's trending in the right direction. He'll be week-to-week. We'll know more on Monday."

