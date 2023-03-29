Brian Hartline and Jim Knowles provide Ohio State spring football updates

The sixth of fifteen spring practices for the Ohio State football team is now complete as we work towards the annual LiFEsports Spring Game on April 15.

Throughout some of the practices and observations, some of the coaches and players have been made available to answer questions from the local media in Columbus. After the latest practice, assistant coaches Brian Hartline and Jim Knowles were on hand to provide some updates and field some inquiries from reporters.

Ohio State has been a little more tight-lipped this time around during the spring, so it’s always nice to hear directly from some of the coaches when we get the chance after observing a little bit of the action on the field in the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

Here’s some of what offensive coordinator, Brian Hartline, and defensive coordinator, Jim Knowles, had to say after spring practice on Tuesday.

FIRST … Offensive Coordinator Brian Hartline

On freshman receiver Carnell Tate having his black stripe removed

Mar 7, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Carnell Tate lines up beside offensive coordinator Brian Hartline during spring football drills at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center. Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

What Hartline Said

“Any time a guy comes in and handles his business off the field, he gets all straight A’s right now, he’s never missed a workout, he’s always on time, he’s doing his job on the field. The combination of all of that. It’s well deserved.”

On depth at the wide receiver position

Dec. 31, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) and wide receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) celebrate a touchdown by wide receiver Xavier Johnson (10) during the first half of the Peach Bowl against the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff semifinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

What Hartline Said

“We are a good six, seven (players) deep right now. That’s really good… It’s much better than it was this time last year. Everyone’s being pushed, everyone’s growing, and having these extra reps with a couple of guys out has been awesome.”

On life after college for players

Ohio State offensive coordinator Brian Hartline likes receiver depth

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive coordinator Brian Hartline talks to Xavier Johnson and Marvin Harrison Jr. during Ohio State football’s pro day at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus on March 22, 2023. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

What Hartline Said

“We’re playing football at a really high level because we’re trying to reach a goal. I think that not only are we reaching that goal, but we’re doing a great job at operating at that goal. I’m not just becoming a CEO, I’m like a really good CEO.”

NEXT … Jim Knowles

On developing safeties in his safety driven scheme

Aug 5, 2022; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive coordinator Jim Knowles during practice at Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus, Ohio on August 5, 2022. Credit: USA TODAY Sports

What Knowles Said

“When you start out you have to establish depth — you’ve got to establish competition. We need to be better as a defense and I think everybody needs to feel that competition. Having Sonny [Styles] there right now establishes a competition between him and Lathan [Ransom].”

On some adjustments that have been made since last year

Sep 17, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive coordinator Jim Knowles enters Ohio Stadium prior to the NCAA Division I football game against the Toledo Rockets. Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

What Knowles Said

“We’re getting more hands on more balls — we’re competing. This is a great offense and we did not do our job in those matchup games that we needed to. In order to get better, we have to win against our offense. We have to compete, we have to fight.”

On playing young players

Oct 29, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive coordinator Jim Knowles walks off the team bus prior to the NCAA Division I football game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

What Knowles Said

“In base defense, you have to take that young, promising player and he’s got to win with the twos… You show us you can dominate with the twos, now we can start to mix you with the ones. You show you hold your own with the ones, now it’s up to me to create more positions and more opportunities for you.”

