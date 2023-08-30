Brian Gutekunst on Jonathan Taylor: We're not doing our jobs if we don't investigate

Though Jonathan Taylor remains with the Colts for now, Green Bay was reportedly talking with Indianapolis about a trade for the running back before Tuesday's "deadline."

Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst was asked about his team's interest in Taylor on Wednesday. With tongue planted firmly in his cheek, Gutekunst recited some common clichés to effectively decline to answer.

"Well, let’s get the checklist out," Gutekunst said in his press conference. "First of all, I can't talk about players on other teams. We try to be in every conversation. So, you know, anytime we have good players available to us, we’d like to make the Green Bay Packers better and we’ll look at those opportunities.

"So, that’s about what I’ve got to say about that."

Gutekunst said he's not sure how some reports get out there and doesn't really care, even if a rumor might make a player feel some kind of way. In this case, Gutekunst was asked if it's an issue that AJ Dillon may think he was a part of the trade talks and therefore might not be a part of the team's future.

"AJ’s part of this team and he was going to be regardless," Gutekunst said. "But, we’re not doing what we’re supposed to be doing if we’re not investigating these things and at least listening to things. But, yeah, it’s the nature of the world now. There’s all kinds of things out there. Some are true, some aren’t."

Gutekunst added that he doesn't really want to react to reports and rumors.

"We have conversations about players throughout the National Football League — players on our team, on other teams — all the time," Gutekunst said. "People ask about our guys all the time. That’s just part of it. I can't be running to worry about what our players think every time somebody calls and asks us because it might get out into the media. I’m not really too concerned with that.

"We have a great running back room. We’re really excited about it. I think they're the strength of our football team. But, again, we have a lot of conversations. If people perceive it's one thing or another, I can’t control that."

Gutekunst later noted that the Packers have always viewed running backs as "very valuable." With that, Aaron Jones and Dillion are both expected to be a significant part of Green Bay's offense.

"We’re excited about what this group can do," Gutekunst said. "Again, there’s some young faces on offense but we’re expecting guys like Aaron and A.J. kind of being the leaders in there to carry it. So, we’re excited about that."