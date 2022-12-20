Brian Branch undecided on NFL draft, focused on Sugar Bowl

Alabama junior safety, Brian Branch, was a key piece for the Crimson Tide defense this year and has been a first-round selection in many NFL mock drafts. Despite this, Branch is still undecided on his future and only focusing on Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl.

In only Branch’s third season in Tuscaloosa, he posted 78 tackles with two sacks seven passes defended and one interception. Branch will more likely than not go to the NFL, but for now, he wants to suit up with his teammates one last time.

To the surprise of many, Bryce Young and Will Anderson decided to play in the bowl game, and everyone else, including Branch, followed.

Kansas State upset TCU to win the Big 12 Championship and the Sugar Bowl will be no easy outing for Nick Saban’s squad.

Alabama junior safety Brian Branch on entering NFL draft: "I haven't really thought about that yet. My mindset is on this game, and this game only, for right now. As far as the NFL, that's going to come, so I'm really just focusing on Kansas State." — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) December 20, 2022

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire